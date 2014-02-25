Government will implement a free senior high school education policy in 2015.

President John Dramani Mahama who revealed this during the 2014 State of the Nation address on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Education has already drawn up a plan to this effect.

The free secondary education proposal was made popular by the opposition New Patriotic Party. It was one of their main campaign promises.

It was however criticized by the governing NDC,with some questioning the feasibility of the policy.

According to the President, “The Ministry of Education, following consultations with stakeholders has prepared a report on the roadmap for a progressive introduction of free secondary education in Ghana as required under the 1992 constitution.”

“This roadmap will be presented to cabinet for approval and subsequent implementation. Under the guidance of this roadmap, we can anticipate that fees for day students will be abolished at an estimated cost of GHȻ71 million in 2015/2016 academic year,” he added.

By: Marian Efe Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana