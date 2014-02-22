The University of Ghana (UG) says it will comply with the directive by the Roads Ministry to suspend the collection of road tolls.
The announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Ernest Professor Aryeetey at a Press Briefing on Friday.
According to him the University’s decision comes after the Ministry of Roads and Transport wrote to the authorities of the University promising to pay an amount of $2.3 million the university had contracted for infrastructural projects.
Professor Aryeetey however stated that the latest decision does not defeat the legality of their [University] actions but rather a way of showing respect to Government.
Prior to this National Security Coordinator, Larry Gbevlo Lartey destroyed the construction of the toll booths being put by authorities of the University without the consent of the school authorities.
His action was condemned by the authorities of the University who threatened to sue him and his outfit.
Private car owners who ply the Legon road were charged Gh¢1 while commercial vehicles as well as trucks were made to pay Gh¢2 and Gh¢3 respectively.
By: Evans Effah/citifmonline.com/
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Wirtschaftskanzlei()
Pingback: Wirtschaftsberater()
Pingback: Soft Tip Darts()
Pingback: Boat Transport()
Pingback: Boîte à chocolat()
Pingback: Brazilian hair()
Pingback: Led faucet light()
Pingback: real estate websites()
Pingback: house listings()
Pingback: condo for sale()
Pingback: flight schedual()
Pingback: http://datingtipsportal.com()
Pingback: temporomandibular joint disorders Daytona beach()
Pingback: patio furniture()
Pingback: Used cars Burbank()
Pingback: second hand containers for sale()
Pingback: sporting goods stores near me()
Pingback: edecanes AAA en Cancun()
Pingback: coworking vacation()
Pingback: Superhero()
Pingback: Sports()
Pingback: supplies()
Pingback: friv()
Pingback: travel()
Pingback: good mattress()
Pingback: gourmet coffee companies()
Pingback: kona coffee beans()
Pingback: mountain coffee classics()
Pingback: gambling()
Pingback: jobs you can do from home()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: hot videos()
Pingback: garden tower website()
Pingback: business()
Pingback: Computer Software()
Pingback: configurar kodi pc()
Pingback: 福井脱毛()
Pingback: 福井脱毛()
Pingback: email processing system()
Pingback: Taxi St. Anton()
Pingback: 마사지()
Pingback: free virtual mobile number for sms verification()
Pingback: DR Jaydani()
Pingback: embroidery thread()
Pingback: BSM200GD60DLC ()
Pingback: android tv box review uk()
Pingback: Things to do in London()
Pingback: legit internet jobs()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: downtown tampa magazine()
Pingback: oakleys()
Pingback: فيلم رعب()
Pingback: flashlight torch free()
Pingback: virtual credit card buy()
Pingback: free virtual number()
Pingback: sattamatka()
Pingback: Fenster()
Pingback: pure kona coffee()
Pingback: dank()
Pingback: Immigration solicitors()
Pingback: cours de guitare blues()
Pingback: pittsburgh web design()
Pingback: gourmet hawaiian coffee()
Pingback: gourmet hawaiian coffee()
Pingback: gourmet hawaiian coffee()
Pingback: hydrochrome()
Pingback: green coffee bean()
Pingback: Home Security()
Pingback: Home Automation Florida()
Pingback: funny videos()
Pingback: create an app()
Pingback: Home Automation()
Pingback: internet()
Pingback: awiz for love()
Pingback: http://www.pinui-dira.co.il/()
Pingback: site()
Pingback: http://pdr-training.com()
Pingback: Stylish Crop Tops()
Pingback: uk auction()
Pingback: YATESPERFORMANCETRAINING.COM()
Pingback: VIIAINTERNATIONAL.COM()
Pingback: ski resorts()
Pingback: data entry jobs from home()
Pingback: регистрация ооо в Киеве()
Pingback: Mariage()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: vigra()
Pingback: black magic for love()
Pingback: 注管理システム()
Pingback: istikhara()
Pingback: home decor()
Pingback: london()
Pingback: satta matka()
Pingback: SATTA MATKA()
Pingback: Continued()
Pingback: Lubitski()
Pingback: their explanation()
Pingback: Download PC Games()
Pingback: Free PC games()
Pingback: questo contenuto()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: boots for army basic training()
Pingback: SEO training in Lahore()
Pingback: Convert your video files here()
Pingback: free app maker()
Pingback: SEO services in Lahore()
Pingback: Free PC games()
Pingback: Divorce Law Firm for Men()
Pingback: satta matka()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: book of rgarage doors()
Pingback: Lava building products()
Pingback: light deprivation greenhouse()
Pingback: Youtubemp3download3()
Pingback: Our Work-AtlantaPiano()
Pingback: omaha computer repair()
Pingback: Pinganillos()
Pingback: Funny VIdeos()
Pingback: SEO services in Lahore()
Pingback: paper fans()
Pingback: Jual PLTS ONGRID Dan OFFgrid Terpusat()
Pingback: drink coaster()
Pingback: Wood fired oven Pizza Party()
Pingback: lease office space Denver CO()
Pingback: Cash for cars()
Pingback: 受注管理システム()
Pingback: Please use these keywords:()
Pingback: Fenster()
Pingback: Turen()
Pingback: senior transportation()
Pingback: Stop Divorce()
Pingback: navigate here()
Pingback: budget()
Pingback: التعليم يغير حياة وتحول الاقتصادات.()
Pingback: recipes()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: health benefits of coconut oil()
Pingback: apuestas de futbol online()
Pingback: Computer Repairs NJ()
Pingback: clippingpath()
Pingback: One Million Best Companies()
Pingback: pullulan()
Pingback: edm consumables()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: legit email processing jobs()
Pingback: android tv box()
Pingback: mirar a este sitio web()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: Generator()
Pingback: free online chat rooms without regestration()
Pingback: what does the brain do()
Pingback: how the brain works()
Pingback: personalised shot glasses cheap()
Pingback: phone case wood()
Pingback: T-Mobile Shop Innsbruck Hall()
Pingback: gossip Lanka()
Pingback: Egyptian Cotton()
Pingback: prefab homes manufacturers()
Pingback: Publication scientifique;()
Pingback: recycle()
Pingback: car cleaning()
Pingback: income from home()
Pingback: dogs()
Pingback: T-shirts Factory()
Pingback: Managed Services Provider()
Pingback: 100% scam()
Pingback: weird vibrator()
Pingback: How to Finger Girl()
Pingback: Samsung()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: anal vibrator()
Pingback: anal sex toys()
Pingback: vibrating anal beads()
Pingback: Rocks off vibrator()
Pingback: What Are()
Pingback: Happy()
Pingback: Flat Belly Fast DVD Review()
Pingback: Diy Home Energy System Review()
Pingback: http://drjaydani.com/()
Pingback: cut resistant gloves()
Pingback: home decor()
Pingback: cat food()
Pingback: Who is David Miscavige?()
Pingback: Djinn()
Pingback: anal sex()
Pingback: Online FREE Personality Test()
Pingback: current best sellers()
Pingback: ebooks free()
Pingback: scientology()
Pingback: full software download for windows 10()
Pingback: adult breastfeeding stories()
Pingback: Las Vegas Hair Loss Treatment()
Pingback: tamil sex story()
Pingback: Body Detox()
Pingback: Fuel Stop()
Pingback: How to flush your system()
Pingback: love quote()
Pingback: TAXI DUBROVNIK()
Pingback: free software download for windows 8()
Pingback: manage dedicated server()
Pingback: free software download for windows()
Pingback: 10 Minute Fat Loss Review()
Pingback: Toned In Ten Review()
Pingback: Gutter Cleaning Prices()
Pingback: cloud servers()
Pingback: Drug rehabilitation center()
Pingback: Online travel agency()
Pingback: Drug rehabilitation center()
Pingback: Free 2 days shipping()
Pingback: stalik hankishiev()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: San Diego Hotels()
Pingback: Starwood Hotels()
Pingback: love quote()
Pingback: Jynxbox()
Pingback: mesothelioma lawer()
Pingback: Marriott Hotels()
Pingback: penis enlargement pump()
Pingback: Radio Jahan()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: Persian Music Radio()
Pingback: Humans()
Pingback: bunny ears sex toy()
Pingback: Thrusting Vibe()
Pingback: What are()
Pingback: nipple toys()
Pingback: free download for android()
Pingback: Scotland()
Pingback: best survey sites to make money()
Pingback: Letras de canciones()
Pingback: Bialetti:Replacement Rubber Seal for 2 Cup Moka Express, Dama and Mini Express aluminium Espresso Makers()
Pingback: STREAMING()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows 10()
Pingback: electronics cable()
Pingback: European River Cruises()
Pingback: casino games()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows xp()
Pingback: MPLS in Saudi arabia()
Pingback: How the mind works()
Pingback: recurrent genital herpes and pregnancy()
Pingback: Realistic Vibrators()
Pingback: Trenda Trending News()
Pingback: Discount hotels()
Pingback: android games for tablet()
Pingback: download android games()
Pingback: king cock()
Pingback: football game download()
Pingback: Pokemon Go on PC()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: kala jadoo()
Pingback: herpes type 8 symptoms()
Pingback: mdansby()
Pingback: where to buy email database()
Pingback: Business news()
Pingback: Best Couples Sex Toys()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: nighties()
Pingback: jd33k()
Pingback: shooting games for android()
Pingback: gta vice city apk()
Pingback: email processing review()
Pingback: earn money from home()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrators()
Pingback: pdr training()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp()
Pingback: free download for windows 8()
Pingback: 福井歯医者()
Pingback: 福井歯医者()
Pingback: בגדי הריון()
Pingback: online essay writing service()
Pingback: movers barrie ontario canada()
Pingback: Indian wedding photography()
Pingback: go to this web-site()
Pingback: free download for windows 7()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: Lexus()
Pingback: Best love spell caster()
Pingback: black magic specialist()
Pingback: life insurance glossary()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8()
Pingback: free download for windows 8()
Pingback: male penis extension()
Pingback: dailymotion importer()
Pingback: vegan()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Best Vibrator G Spot()
Pingback: Bale()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10()
Pingback: Pips Wizard Pro Review()
Pingback: Baler Manufacturers()
Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 7()
Pingback: big t movers()
Pingback: nox app player download()
Pingback: Texas Online Divorce()
Pingback: Do it yourself divorce Texas()
Pingback: Electrical()
Pingback: massage tucson()
Pingback: redmi 3 pro()
Pingback: legit work from home jobs()
Pingback: cheap viagra pills()
Pingback: SEO services in lahore()
Pingback: hot weather combat boots()
Pingback: female vibrators()
Pingback: Atherstone,Bedworth()
Pingback: anal balls()
Pingback: Adam and Eve()
Pingback: American Surplus()
Pingback: networking equipment()
Pingback: free pc games download for windows xp()
Pingback: pc games for laptop()
Pingback: Testimonials and Customer Reviews()
Pingback: Looking for a business()
Pingback: Recommended()
Pingback: This is Great Deal()
Pingback: More Info Here()
Pingback: brevnov()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: cheap jordan()
Pingback: Vibrator G Spot()
Pingback: Extreme vibrator()
Pingback: Red Dildo()
Pingback: Water Based Lubricant()
Pingback: pc games free download for mac()
Pingback: pc games free download for mac()
Pingback: Eliquid()
Pingback: Google Hummingbird()
Pingback: discreet sex toy()
Pingback: Do Legal Steroids Work()
Pingback: Vibrating Tongue,()
Pingback: vibrator,()
Pingback: Fetish Fantasy()
Pingback: roadside assistance services()
Pingback: site link()
Pingback: Happy Merry Christmas 2016()
Pingback: http://ultimatenutritionz.com()