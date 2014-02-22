The University of Ghana (UG) says it will comply with the directive by the Roads Ministry to suspend the collection of road tolls.

The announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Ernest Professor Aryeetey at a Press Briefing on Friday.

According to him the University’s decision comes after the Ministry of Roads and Transport wrote to the authorities of the University promising to pay an amount of $2.3 million the university had contracted for infrastructural projects.

Professor Aryeetey however stated that the latest decision does not defeat the legality of their [University] actions but rather a way of showing respect to Government.

Prior to this National Security Coordinator, Larry Gbevlo Lartey destroyed the construction of the toll booths being put by authorities of the University without the consent of the school authorities.

His action was condemned by the authorities of the University who threatened to sue him and his outfit.

Private car owners who ply the Legon road were charged Gh¢1 while commercial vehicles as well as trucks were made to pay Gh¢2 and Gh¢3 respectively.

By: Evans Effah/citifmonline.com/ Ghana